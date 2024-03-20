VANCOUVER
    • Daylight stabbing in downtown Vancouver leaves man seriously injured

    A photo of a police line blocking off an area. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A photo of a police line blocking off an area. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    One person was stabbed and seriously injured downtown around noon Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

    Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Smithe and Beatty streets after "a 911 caller reported one person was stabbed and a man was chasing people with a knife," a statement from police says.

    The victim was taken to hospital but police say his injuries were not life-threatening and that he has been released. A suspect, who is 46 years old, was arrested nearby.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 604-717-2541.

