Legislators in Washington are considering whether to keep the state on daylight saving time all year, ending the biannual time-switch.

A bill sponsored by Senator Jim Honeyford argues Washington could benefit from "the consistency and predictability" of leaving the clocks alone.

"Research has shown that changing to and from daylight saving time twice per year has negative impacts on public health, increases traffic accidents and crime, disrupts agriculture scheduling, and hinders economic growth," it reads.

Studies have also associated an increase in heart attacks, workplace injuries and suicide rates with the time change, according to the bill. A public hearing is being held on the proposed legislation Wednesday.

There has been a push to scrap the time-switch in British Columbia in recent years as well. A petition to end daylight saving time in the province back in 2015 gathered tens of thousands of signatures.

Last November, B.C. Premier John Horgan described the issue as a low priority, arguing it wouldn't make sense to end the time change while neighbours and trading partners continue to observe it – including those in Washington state.

Daylight saving time begins overnight on the second Sunday in March.

With files from The Canadian Press