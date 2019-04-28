

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron was lit Sunday to honour B.C. workers killed or injured on the job.

Dozens gathered in Jack Poole Plaza for the annual “Day of Mourning” ceremony, one of more than 35 held across the province.

Participants carried a coffin into the plaza, laid wreaths, and held a moment of silence for the 131 workers who died as a result of workplace injuries or illnesses in B.C. in 2018.

Brynn Bourke, executive director of the BC Federation of Labour, told the gathered crowd that this number represents “the tip of the iceberg,” because it includes only those cases reported to the province’s workers compensation authorities.

Bourke said at least 2,000 workers are killed on the job in Canada each year, and that number has remained consistent over the last 10 years.

“It’s important that we take this opportunity each year to remember those we have lost and who have been seriously injured at work, and recommit to our vision of a world where every worker goes home safe at the end of the work day,” she said.

The Day of Mourning is held annually on April 28 across Canada, bringing together workers, their families, unions, and employers to pay their respects for those lost, and to advocate for safer workplaces.