Vancouver businessman and philanthropist David Sidoo is taking a leave of absence from his role as president and CEO of East West Petroleum Corp.

Sidoo was charged this week in the sweeping U.S. college admissions cheating case, and made the decision to step aside "in light of this legal action," the company said Thursday.

"Mr. Sidoo has decided it would be in the best interests of the (company) to take a leave of absence from his executive role," East West Petroleum Corp.'s board of directors said in a news release.

Sidoo remains a director of the company, however.

Sidoo's lawyers have said he intends to plead not guilty to the charges against him this Friday. None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.

More to come…