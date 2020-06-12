VANCOUVER -- Businessman and former CFL player David Sidoo has been stripped of his Order of British Columbia membership after pleading guilty in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

The province's honours and awards secretariat announced that Sidoo's membership was revoked on Friday, about four years after he was first appointed.

The Order of B.C. is the province's highest honour, bestowed on people who have made a lasting impact in their field. New appointees are considered in an annual nomination process.

Members can be removed on the recommendation of the order's advisory council if they are "convicted of a criminal offence or when their conduct undermines the credibility and integrity" of the honour, the government said in a news release.

Sidoo pleaded guilty to a mail fraud conspiracy charge in a Boston, Mass. court back in March, in a plea deal calling for him to spend 90 days in jail and pay a $250,000 fine.

He was among 50 prominent parents, university athletic coaches and others who were charged in the admissions scandal, which authorities say involved rigging entrance exams and using bogus athletic credentials to help students get into elite universities.

Sidoo paid the admissions consultant at the centre of the scandal $200,000 to have someone pose as his sons using a fake ID to secure higher SAT scores, prosecutors said.

Earlier this year, Sidoo also asked for his name to be removed from a field at the University of British Columbia, his alma mater. The university agreed to his request.

With files from The Associated Press