David Eby making announcement on 'creating good-paying jobs' for British Columbians

B.C. Premier David Eby is expected to an announcement in Prince George about “supporting workers, creating good-paying jobs and promoting value-added innovation in communities.”

Eby is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon with Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey and Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston.

Last week it was announced that an estimated 300 jobs will likely be gone by the end of the year as Canfor Pulp Products closes the pulp line at its Prince George pulp and paper mill.

Eby is also scheduled to speak Tuesday night at the B.C. Natural Resources Forum.