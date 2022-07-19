David Eby expected to announce he's running for B.C. premier
David Eby expected to announce he's running for B.C. premier
After weeks of speculation, B.C. Attorney General David Eby is expected to announce he's running to replace outgoing NDP Premier John Horgan.
The three-time MLA is scheduled to address supporters and the media Tuesday afternoon in his Vancouver-Point Grey riding, where he famously defeated former premier Christy Clark in 2013.
A news release announcing the event didn't come through his communications team at the Ministry of Attorney General, fuelling more speculation about Eby's intentions. After announcing a leadership bid, cabinet ministers must resign their portfolios.
Eby is considered a frontrunner in the NDP's just-launched leadership race, and may even run unopposed.
So far, no candidates have stepped forward, and several high-profile MLAs have confirmed they won't seek the party's leadership, including Finance Minister Selina Robinson, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon and Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen.
Kahlon and MLA Bowinn Ma have also already endorsed Eby's anticipated campaign.
Potential candidates still have months to come forward ahead of the NDP's Oct. 4 deadline, but should Eby run unopposed, he would become the province's next premier by default.
Party members will elect their next leader on Dec. 3.
In 2014, Eby was co-chair of Horgan's leadership campaign. At that time, Eby told reporters Horgan encouraged him to run, but he decided the timing wasn't right.
Since the NDP rose to power in 2017, ending 16 years of B.C. Liberal reign, Eby helped ban union and corporate political donations, and spearheaded the province's switch to no-fault auto insurance at ICBC.
Prior to entering politics, Eby spent several years as executive director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, where he highlighted, among other things, allegations of racial profiling and excessive force against police.
He also repeatedly criticized the province's civil forfeiture laws as a means of circumventing due process – but has changed his tune since joining government.
Tuesday's event runs from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heat warnings issued in four provinces, severe thunderstorms expected for some
Environment Canada issued heat warnings in four provinces on Tuesday, including Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec.
Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C
Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C on Tuesday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fueling a spate of fires across London.
Alberta to open 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults Wednesday
Adult Albertans are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, the province has announced.
No injuries after transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam
No one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Banff National Park ranked best stargazing spot in Canada: Next Vacay
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
Manitoba doctor censured for prescribing ivermectin, providing COVID-19 misinformation
One Manitoba doctor has been censured for prescribing a patient ivermectin, not wearing a mask during a 2021 clinical encounter, and providing information about COVID-19 and the vaccine that was contrary to public health recommendations.
Fewer graduates are choosing to pursue family medicine. Doctors explain why
Fewer medical school graduates are opting for a career in family medicine, a choice some doctors say may boil down to finances.
Vancouver Island
-
Roughly 100 volunteers joined weekend search for missing Port Alberni woman
Volunteer search efforts for a missing Port Alberni, B.C., woman have come to a close.
-
Island Health monkeypox vaccination campaign in full swing
Island Health’s vaccination campaign against monkeypox is seeing strong interest – with two days of appointments already full before the program started.
-
Victoria man 'in shock' after six-figure lottery win
A Victoria man is six figures richer after playing a scratch-and-win lottery ticket.
Calgary
-
Man killed in south Calgary assault, police look for witnesses
Kevin Allen Honish, 55, was rushed to hospital in serious condition but later died from his injuries.
-
Alberta to open 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults Wednesday
Adult Albertans are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, the province has announced.
-
YYC Music Awards announces nominees for in-person awards gala
The YYC Music Awards has announced the nominees for the seventh installment of Calgary's music awards gala.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to open 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults Wednesday
Adult Albertans are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, the province has announced.
-
How you can learn about and celebrate Indigenous culture during the Pope's visit to Edmonton
As Canada prepares to welcome the Pope next week for a journey of healing and reconciliation, the City of Edmonton is offering a number of opportunities for residents to experience Indigenous culture and history.
-
Stolen trailer driven into police cruiser near Jasper: RCMP
Police are looking for a Ford pickup truck whose driver crashed into a police cruiser.
Toronto
-
GTA faces 'unprecedented surge' in terminated condo listings of 643 per cent in six months
The Greater Toronto Area is facing an “unprecedented surge” in the number of terminated condo real estate listings, which indicates that the region’s housing market is continuing to slow down, experts say.
-
Brampton city council meeting cancelled after half of members don’t show up
A city council meeting in Brampton, Ont. was abruptly cancelled after about half of its members didn’t show up.
-
This is how travellers will find out if they've been selected for a mandatory test at Toronto Pearson
Mandatory random COVID-19 testing has returned to Canada’s busiest airport for fully vaccinated travellers. Here's what you should know.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Multiple heat warnings in effect in Quebec, thunderstorms coming
Heat has been making the headlines across Europe over the past week, with temperature records being shattered, and now heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southwestern Quebec, including Montreal.
-
Quebec's Hugo Houle wins Tour de France stage 16, fellow Canadian Michael Woods third
Canadian rider Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., has won Stage 16 of the Tour de France. He is the first Canadian to win a Tour de France stage since Steve Bauer in 1988.
-
Quebec tribunal intervenes after employer pens heavily edited collective agreement
The Quebec Administrative Labour Tribunal has intervened in the case of an employer who had filed its own draft collective agreement, reducing it from 82 to 30 pages, adding several times the words "at the sole discretion of the employer" and even requesting that the union obtain its authorization to meet with workers outside of work hours.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba during Tuesday's storm?
Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, bringing more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain to parts of the province.
-
Manitoba doctor censured for prescribing ivermectin, providing COVID-19 misinformation
One Manitoba doctor has been censured for prescribing a patient ivermectin, not wearing a mask during a 2021 clinical encounter, and providing information about COVID-19 and the vaccine that was contrary to public health recommendations.
-
More details coming for next phase of Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Manitobans will soon learn more details about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under five.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police find backpack but no bomb at University of Saskatchewan
A Saskatoon police investigation into reports of an explosive device at the University of Saskatchewan has found there was no legitimate threat.
-
Saskatoon police investigate after human remains found in Hyde Park
Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park Monday morning.
-
Sask. hiking enthusiast gives his picks for getting outdoors this summer
With summer in full swing, there's no better time to enjoy the outdoors in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Heavy rain causes flooding, closes streets around Regina
Heavy rain overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning has caused some flooding in different parts of Regina.
-
Discovery of body prompts death investigation: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have officially launched a death investigation after a body was discovered Monday afternoon.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on Highway 1: Moose Jaw RCMP
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon on Highway 1 near Kalium Rd., Moose Jaw RCMP said in a release.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
-
N.S. premier reopening legislature to stop recommended pay hikes for its members
Nova Scotia's legislature will reconvene next week to stop the implementation of a pay bump for its members that would raise annual salaries above $100,000, Premier Tim Houston said Tuesday.
-
Civilian complaints watchdog probes N.S. RCMP conduct ahead of woman's 2017 murder
The civilian review board of the RCMP said Tuesday it will investigate the Nova Scotia RCMP's handling of the case of Susan Butlin, who was murdered by her neighbour four weeks after she told police he sexually assaulted her.
London
-
London police ID person charged in connection to disturbance at Pride event
London police have identified the person charged in connection with an altercation at the Wortley Pride event over the weekend.
-
Two people charged in connection with 2 weeks of break and enters
Two people are charged after a string of break and enters in London over a two week period.
-
Fatal collision claims life of motorcyclist in Grey County
Police are investigating after a two vehicle collision in the Township of Georgian Bluffs left the driver of a motorcycle deceased early Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
-
Here's how to beat the heat in Sudbury
As the heat warnings continue in the northeast, the City of Greater Sudbury has activated its hot weather response plan to help residents beat the heat. Here is where to go.
Kitchener
-
Concrete truck collides with ION train in Kitchener
ION trains are not running between Uptown Waterloo and downtown Kitchener after a concrete truck collided with an ION vehicle in Kitchener, derailing the train.
-
Police release identity of swimmer who died at Guelph Lake
Provincial police have released the identity of the swimmer who died at Guelph Lake earlier this week.
-
Emergency crews respond to serious collision near Stratford
Stratford police say officers and emergency crews are on-scene at a “serious” collision at the intersection of Line 29 and Perth Road 112