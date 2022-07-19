David Eby expected to announce he's running for B.C. premier

After weeks of speculation, B.C. Attorney General David Eby is expected to announce he's running to replace outgoing NDP Premier John Horgan.

The three-time MLA is scheduled to address supporters and the media Tuesday afternoon in his Vancouver-Point Grey riding, where he famously defeated former premier Christy Clark in 2013.

A news release announcing the event didn't come through his communications team at the Ministry of Attorney General, fuelling more speculation about Eby's intentions. After announcing a leadership bid, cabinet ministers must resign their portfolios.

Eby is considered a frontrunner in the NDP's just-launched leadership race, and may even run unopposed.

So far, no candidates have stepped forward, and several high-profile MLAs have confirmed they won't seek the party's leadership, including Finance Minister Selina Robinson, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon and Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen.

Kahlon and MLA Bowinn Ma have also already endorsed Eby's anticipated campaign.

Potential candidates still have months to come forward ahead of the NDP's Oct. 4 deadline, but should Eby run unopposed, he would become the province's next premier by default.

Party members will elect their next leader on Dec. 3.

In 2014, Eby was co-chair of Horgan's leadership campaign. At that time, Eby told reporters Horgan encouraged him to run, but he decided the timing wasn't right.

Since the NDP rose to power in 2017, ending 16 years of B.C. Liberal reign, Eby helped ban union and corporate political donations, and spearheaded the province's switch to no-fault auto insurance at ICBC.

Prior to entering politics, Eby spent several years as executive director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, where he highlighted, among other things, allegations of racial profiling and excessive force against police.

He also repeatedly criticized the province's civil forfeiture laws as a means of circumventing due process – but has changed his tune since joining government.

Tuesday's event runs from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.