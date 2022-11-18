David Eby announces 2 new lines of credit after being sworn in as new B.C. premier

David Eby

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Emergencies Act inquiry adds top PMO staff to next week's witness list

Top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office have been added to the witness list for the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief Of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead are now all set to testify next week, as are several ministers and the prime minister.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener