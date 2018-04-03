

Tiffany Goodwein , CTV Vancouver





Fireworks from the Honda Celebration of Light will illuminate the Vancouver night sky on July 28, Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 of this year, the company announced Tuesday.

The popular pyrotechnics show will be in its 28th year. It draws up to 1.3 million spectators annually.

Last year, Akariya Fireworks from Japan dazzled at the competition and took home first place, beating out the United Kingdom and Canada.

The three countries competing in this year's festival will be announced on April 10.