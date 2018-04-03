Dates revealed for the 2018 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks
Photo of Honda Celebration of Light
Tiffany Goodwein , CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 4:35PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 4:37PM PDT
Fireworks from the Honda Celebration of Light will illuminate the Vancouver night sky on July 28, Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 of this year, the company announced Tuesday.
The popular pyrotechnics show will be in its 28th year. It draws up to 1.3 million spectators annually.
Last year, Akariya Fireworks from Japan dazzled at the competition and took home first place, beating out the United Kingdom and Canada.
The three countries competing in this year's festival will be announced on April 10.