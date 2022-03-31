Date set for sex assault trial of former Vancouver Canucks player

The sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canucks player Jake Virtanen will be begin in less than four months.

The date for the trial, July 18, was set Wednesday.

The charge against the ex-NHLer stems from an incident alleged to have taken place in September 2017, when he was still part of the Canucks organization.

The investigation began last May when a woman filed a police report alleging she'd been assaulted. Virtanen, who was formally charged in January, denies the allegation.

The player was placed on leave by the Canucks when the allegations came to light, and then later let go from the team.

Jury selection ahead of the trial is scheduled to take place between July 14 and 16.