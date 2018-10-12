

The actions of a charter bus driver likely saved many lives over the weekend, Revelstoke Mounties say.

Dashboard camera video captured a crash between the bus and a commercial truck on the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday.

The video shows the bus with eight people on board being struck by the truck on a stretch of highway about three kilometres east of Revelstoke at around 3 a.m. – but the collision could have been much worse if the driver hadn’t reacted quickly.

A 15-second clip taken from the camera on the bus shows the truck's headlights appear in the distance. As the bus and truck head toward each other, it's suddenly evident that the truck is in the wrong lane.

The bus driver had to swerve onto the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision.

Mounties said an examination of the scene and the footage showed the truck had approached a curve and crossed the centre line, into the path of the bus.

They released video of the incident Friday as a reminder to others to adjust their driving to the conditions.