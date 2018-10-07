

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking for dash camera footage that might help track down a killer who shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Chilliwack.

On Thursday afternoon, Kyle Cromarty was shot and died in hospital. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says the shooting was targeted, but did not say why. Cromarty was not known to police.

IHIT investigators are seeking dash camera video from drivers who were travelling in the area of 46675 Yale Road, Chilliwack between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Such video might provide the smallest of detail useful in catching the killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).