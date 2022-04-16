'Dark days indeed': Vancouver video rental store closing after 26 years of business

Black Dog Video on Commercial Drive in Vancouver is seen in this undated image from Google Maps. Black Dog Video on Commercial Drive in Vancouver is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener