VANCOUVER -- On the fourth day of trial, Crown presented evidence a teen pedestrian was wearing mostly dark clothing when she was hit by two cars, one of which dragged her for more than 40 metres on a rainy January morning nearly two years ago.

Fernanda Girotto, a 15-year-old exchange student from Brazil, was walking through a marked crosswalk on Cariboo Road on her way to take the bus for a day of snow tubing at the time of the Jan. 17, 2018 accident. She was hit by the first car, then moments later by a second vehicle as she lay injured in the crosswalk. She died at the scene.

Paul Oliver Wong, 46 at the time, and Kai Man Cheu, 58 at the time, are each charged with driving without due care and attention and other motor vehicle act violations in her death.

Cpl. David Noon, a member of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called as a witness, having documented the scene, attended the autopsy and conducted a “run” through the area with a GoPro camera mounted to his police cruiser the next morning to document the area and similar road conditions.

Crown lawyer Georgie Proulx drew attention to pink sections and pink gloves in Noon’s photos of Girotta’s clothing, but acknowledged much of it was dark.

When Wong’s lawyer, David Fai, cross-examined Noon, he asked whether there were any reflective elements to Girotta’s clothing, which Noon said there weren’t. Fai also asked whether Mounties had done any examination or forensic work on her smart phone to determine whether she’d been using it at the time, but Noon testified he didn’t know.

Fai pointed out Noon’s video was on wet roads but without the heavy rain witnesses described, which Noon acknowledged would’ve affected overall visibility.

Crown entered two more exhibits on inspections of both vehicles, which found nothing mechanically wrong with either the Dodge Dakota or the Toyota Corolla that would’ve contributed to the accident.

Cpl. Rick Neger, a Mountie with experience in ICARS and Traffic Services but who didn’t work on the case, was called as an expert witness to testify on the crash module data recorded by the Corolla. He told the court the car had been going 48 km/h in the moments before the incident and that the brakes had been applied after.

He also said the disruption the vehicle recorded was consistent with hitting a pedestrian, a pothole or a curb.

First 911 call

Court also heard the first 911 call at the scene, which was placed by Wong, the first driver.

He can be heard telling the operator he hit a pedestrian.

Operator: “Are you with the patient now?”

Wong: “No, I can’t find them.”

There’s garbled audio at that point, but it sounds like someone in the background says “she’s under my car.”

Wong: “She’s pinned under the car.”

Operator: “Are there any obvious injuries?”

Wong: “She’s bleeding from the head.”

On Monday, the trial opened with testimony from a veteran paramedic who described an horrific scene, with Girotto dying trapped under the Corolla’s front bumper after a failed attempt at moving her out.

The court also heard audio recordings from the two accused as they were interviewed by a Burnaby RCMP officer less than 90 minutes after the accident.

Closing arguments will be made at a later date.