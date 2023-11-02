'Dangerous' suspect sought in Prince George indecent act investigation: RCMP

The search for a "dangerous" suspect continues in northern B.C. as part of an indecent act investigation that began in June.

In a news release Thursday, Prince George RCMP said they have identified the suspect after releasing a sketch of a man on June 13, but no arrests have been made yet.

"Thanks to a number of tips received from the public, the man was identified as 50-year-old Joseph Neil Johnny. Police officers have been searching for Mr. Johnny since an identification was made in the summer," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in the release, adding that Johnny is known to travel extensively throughout the north and has been difficult to locate.

Mounties said there is currently an unendorsed warrant issued for Johnny for one count of indecent act in a public place.

"Joseph Neil Johnny is considered dangerous and should not be approached," added Cooper. "If you locate him, contact your local police immediately."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.