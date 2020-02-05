VANCOUVER -- A dangerous sexual offender whose release from prison prompted community safety concerns in Surrey, B.C. last year has been arrested for allegedly breaching his conditions.

Authorities said they received a report that Earon Wayne Giles missed his curfew Sunday night, and that officers tracked the convict to a home in Coquitlam shortly after.

"Giles was in the company of an adult woman that he knew and was allegedly carrying items that were contrary to his conditions," the Coquitlam RCMP detachment said in a news release.

Giles has since been charged with three counts of breaching his conditions.

The 45-year-old was released last May after spending 22 years behind bars for a series of break-ins and sexual assaults that were committed in Surrey's Newton area. All of the attacks involved young women living in ground floor or basements suites, and in some cases the women were living with children.

Documents obtained by CTV News show the Parole Board of Canada repeatedly decided to keep Giles behind bars even after he became eligible for statutory release, citing a conclusion that he would be likely to commit a serious offence.

His release in May came with a slew of conditions, including that he avoid contact with his victims and their families, not possess any devices that could be used as restraints, and not carry any break-in tools.

It's unclear which conditions he's accused of violating, apart from his curfew.

Police said Giles was released from custody again on Tuesday afternoon under seven additional conditions, including that he be placed under electronic monitoring.