

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties are warning the public about a dangerous sex-offender living in Surrey.

Police say Earon Wayne Giles, 45, was released from prison on Friday after serving a 22-year prison sentence for break and enter and sexual assault against women in Surrey.

Giles has been deemed a high-risk to re-offend and RCMP say he is subject to a number of court ordered conditions, ranging from: not having any contact with the previous victims, going within 300 metres of any known residence, place of employment of facility of any previous victims and must not possess any tool or device that can be used to restrain someone.

He's described as 5'11", 183 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

In a release, Surrey's mayor slammed the decision to let Giles live in the city where his crimes were committed.

"This not only puts our citizens at risk, but it is also a revictimization of the victims," Doug McCallum said in a statement.

"It's far too common that dangerous sex offenders find their way back to the very place where they committed the crimes. This should be a call for all law-abiding citizens to demand legislative changes on this front."

Police are asking anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour to not approach Giles but contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.