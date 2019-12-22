VANCOUVER -- Hazardous winter driving conditions are expected to continue through today in much of the southern Interior, especially near the border with Alberta.

DriveBC says drivers could face temporary road closures on Highway 93 near Radium Hot Springs and on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass to allow crews to conduct avalanche control work. Highway 31A, between New Denver and Retallack, is also closed for avalanche control work.

There is a travel advisory for Highway 3 today between Hope and Princeton, with drivers warned to use caution over Allison Pass because of compact snow on the road.

The heavy snow is expected to end later today.

But drivers are advised to consider alternate travel plans until conditions improve as weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Check DriveBC for the latest driving conditions.