

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





"Okanagan Bob" is at it again. Or, he was, and then police petitioned to have his licence suspended.

The high-risk driver known for posting dash cam videos of his vehicular exploits on YouTube was served an eight-month driving prohibition on Sept. 17, police said Thursday.

Known by the name of his now-seemingly-defunct YouTube channel, Okanagan Bob first made headlines in September 2016, when he posted several videos showing himself driving at speeds as high as 180 kilometres per hour on Okanagan highways.

At the time, police "expressed their displeasure with the dangerous driving seen in the videos," and asked the public for help identifying the driver.

In December 2018, police issued Okanagan Bob a ticket for excessive speeding and impounded his Dodge pickup truck.

Then, in August of this year, Central Okanagan Traffic Services received additional complaints about Okanagan Bob's driving, including excessive speeding, tailgating, aggressive driving and abrupt lane changes, police said in a release.

"It appeared that all the previous enforcement action had no impact on Okanagan Bob's driving behaviour," they said.

After observing the driver over a three-day period, officers stopped him on Aug. 29 and issued tickets for the violations they had observed. He received two tickets for excessive speeding, one for driving without due care and one for driver without consideration. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days this time, police said, and they petitioned RoadSafetyBC to impose a lengthy driving prohibition.

In announcing their latest interactions with Okanagan Bob, BC RCMP Traffic Services also reminded the public of how to respond to an aggressive or dangerous driver.

People who see such a driver are asked not to confront them or escalate the situation, police said. Instead, those who encounter aggressive or dangerous driving should attempt to gather information, including dash cam video, and contact police from a safe location.