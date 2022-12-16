'Dangerous' brothers charged in assault of B.C. teen fail to show up in court: RCMP

Mounties are searching for two wanted men — charged with assaulting a teen in Kelowna just over a year ago — after they both failed to appear in court.

In a news release Friday, Kelowna RCMP said brothers Kyle and Justin Radis are considered dangerous and there is a warrant out for their arrest.

"Both men are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old on Kelowna's Rail Trail in November of 2021," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera in the release.

Charges were laid on Wednesday and the pair was scheduled to make their first appearance in a Kelowna courtroom on Thursday. However, both failed to show up.

Anyone who sees the pair is asked not to approach them and to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2021-73876.