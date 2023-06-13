Dangerous Abbotsford encampment being shut down, new shelter promised to residents

The scene of a homeless encampment known as Lonzo in Abbotsford, B.C. On June 13, 2023, the provincial government announced plans to dismantle the site in order to construct a new, temporary 50-bed shelter. (CTV) The scene of a homeless encampment known as Lonzo in Abbotsford, B.C. On June 13, 2023, the provincial government announced plans to dismantle the site in order to construct a new, temporary 50-bed shelter. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo

Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener