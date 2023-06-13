Dangerous Abbotsford encampment being shut down, new shelter promised to residents

After years, Abbotsford’s most dangerous homeless encampment is being shut down, the province announced Tuesday.

The camp, known as Lonzo, is on provincially-owned land and has long been an ongoing source of concern for police, fire services and the community.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says that once the encampment is vacated, construction will begin on a new 50-bed shelter that will be temporarily located on site.

People living in the encampment have been notified they must leave by June 26.

Everyone at the encampment will be offered shelter and temporary storage for belongings.

Officials say there are currently only about 15 people living at the camp. At one point there was more than 100.

This is a developing story and will be updated.