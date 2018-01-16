

A damaged Highway 99 overpass in Surrey will remain partially closed until April, the province says.

On Dec. 4, a semi-truck hauling a car crusher was travelling north on the highway when the arms of the machine struck the 152 Street overpass.

A few days later, the Ministry of Transportation said the structure would require "extensive repairs" and would be closed "until further notice."

On Tuesday, officials offered a more precise timeline, saying work is expected to finish in April.

The collision damaged three of the bridge's girders.

"Work will involve removing and replacing the damaged girders, and demolishing and reconstructing the deck over the damaged area," the ministry said in a statement.

Only one lane is open on northbound Highway 99 at 152 Street, according to DriveBC. The overpass itself is only open to southbound traffic.

The province has not disclosed the cost of the damage, but said it would work with ICBC on a claim to recoup the cost.

Once the 152 Street overpass has fully reopened, the ministry said it will begin work on replacing the Bailey Bridge on King George Boulevard.