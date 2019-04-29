

CTV News Vancouver





For the third day in a row, BC Ferries has been forced to cancel sailings on one of its busiest routes.

The company is still working to repair the Spirit of British Columbia, which was taken out of commission after being damaged at the docks during Saturday's wicked windstorm.

The incident forced BC Ferries to cancel several voyages between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay over the weekend, and another handful on Monday.

Cancelled sailings include the 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. departures from Swartz Bay, and the 8 a.m. and noon sailings from Tsawwassen.

The damage to the Spirit of British Columbia, which BC Ferries described as "rubbing strake damage," will likely force a reduced schedule all week long, according to the company.

BC Ferries added a 2 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and a 4 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to help make up for Monday's cancellations.

The noon ferry from Swartz bay to Tsawwassen has also been cancelled on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. An 8 p.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay will be added to make up for the lost sailings those same nights.

BC Ferries said specialized technicians are performing repairs on the ship and that it would provide updates as the work progressed.