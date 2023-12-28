'Damage consistent with bullet holes': Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired at residence

Mounties in Surrey are investigating a report of shots fired at a residence Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue at 8:03 a.m., according to a news release.

"No one was injured during the incident, but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes," the Surrey RCMP said.

"Officers are still working to determine the motive of this incident."

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam video is urged to call 604-599-0502, and quote file number 2023-210482.