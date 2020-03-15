VANCOUVER -- Two more B.C. ski hills are closing because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, following Whistler Blackcomb's announcement on Saturday that it would suspend operations for a week.

SilverStar Mountain Resort in the Okanagan will close between March 15 and 22, while Cypress Mountain Resort is open Sunday until 4 p.m., but then will be closed until further notice.

"Suspending our operations is a necessary step for us to take in support of efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19,” said Ken Derpak, the managing director of Silver Star. “This is an unusual and dynamic situation, however, we continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision, but the correct decision for now.”

Cypress Mountain says it anticipates many customers will be calling the ski hill over the next few days, and are asking for patience as staff attempt to respond.

SilverStar said it has modified its cancellation policies and its customer service team will be in contact with guests to cancel or change reservation.

The cancellations follow Whistler Blackcomb's decision to suspend operations for the first week of spring break.