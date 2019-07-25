Cyclist struck by vehicle; downtown traffic to be affected for hours
A decal on a Vancouver police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:45PM PDT
Vancouver police are warning drivers to avoid a downtown intersection if possible after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.
In a message posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said they were investigating the collision.
The cyclist was hit near Pender and Granville streets.
Few details have been provided, including the cyclist's condition, but the VPD said officers expect an impact on traffic through the afternoon.
They advised those who can to take an alternate route.