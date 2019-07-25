

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are warning drivers to avoid a downtown intersection if possible after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

In a message posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said they were investigating the collision.

The cyclist was hit near Pender and Granville streets.

Few details have been provided, including the cyclist's condition, but the VPD said officers expect an impact on traffic through the afternoon.

They advised those who can to take an alternate route.