VANCOUVER -- Delta police are warning drivers to be on the lookout for pedestrians and cyclists in rainy weather after two people were hit on Thursday night. Police are also urging cyclists and pedestrians to wear reflective clothing and watch out for vehicles.

The cyclist was hit around 7:35 p.m. by a vehicle going westbound on Harvest Drive near the Ladner bus loop. The driver stayed at the scene and called 911, and police said the cyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries but has been released.

"Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this incident, nor is speed," Delta police said in a release. "It was raining heavily at the time of the collision."

The pedestrian was in a crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto 120 Street near 84 Avenue just before 10 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police said it was raining "steadily" at the time. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for what police describe as "non-serious" injuries.

The reminder from police comes as most of the Lower Mainland has been placed under a rainfall warning. Parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could see up to 120 millimetres of rain accumulate.

Police are asking drivers to slow down, especially near crosswalks and intersections and to be on the lookout for cyclists and pedestrians who might be wearing dark clothing. They are also reminding pedestrians and cyclists that they can be challenging for drivers to see in rainy weather or at night.

"Pedestrians are urged to wear bright or reflective gear, or carry a flashlight, and it's recommended that cyclists have lights in both the front and back of their bike," Delta police said in their statement.