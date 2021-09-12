Cyclist injured in Burnaby collision, RCMP say
A cyclist is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burnaby Sunday.
The collision happened around noon near the intersection of Macpherson Avenue and Beresford Street, according to Cpl. Mike Kalanj of Burnaby RCMP.
Kalanj said the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, and that police were uncertain of the severity of the victim's injuries.
A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services said two ambulances responded to the scene and one patient was taken to hospital in serious condition.
There were several witnesses in the area at the time of the collision, and Kalanj said police would like anyone who was in the area and hasn't spoken to officers yet to contact them.
The Burnaby RCMP non-emergency phone number is 604-646-9999.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
