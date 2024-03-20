Cyclist hospitalized with 'life-threatening' injuries after Vancouver crash, police say

A Vancouver cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that trapped her under an SUV Monday morning.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Maple Street, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The 36-year-old cyclist was riding north on Maple Street when a driver in a Toyota Venza hit her in the intersection.

"The cyclist’s leg was trapped under the car, and required Vancouver Fire Rescue Services to use the Jaws of Life to rescue her,” said Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.

The cyclist was taken to hospital and remained there as of Wednesday morning, according to police, who said her injuries are "life-threatening."

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video from the area to call the VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.