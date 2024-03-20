VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Cyclist hospitalized with 'life-threatening' injuries after Vancouver crash, police say

    A Vancouver police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (CTV) A Vancouver police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (CTV)
    Share

    A Vancouver cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that trapped her under an SUV Monday morning.

    The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Maple Street, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

    The 36-year-old cyclist was riding north on Maple Street when a driver in a Toyota Venza hit her in the intersection.

    "The cyclist’s leg was trapped under the car, and required Vancouver Fire Rescue Services to use the Jaws of Life to rescue her,” said Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.

    The cyclist was taken to hospital and remained there as of Wednesday morning, according to police, who said her injuries are "life-threatening."

    Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video from the area to call the VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News