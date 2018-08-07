

CTV Vancouver





A cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Delta, B.C.

Police said the collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. at 72nd Street and 36th Avenue, near the Boundary Bay Airport.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but the cyclist did not survive their injuries. The biker has not been publicly identified, but police said their immediate family has been notified.

Few details have been provided, but Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Southbound 72nd Street was closed as a collision reconstruction team investigated the crash.