

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 50s has died after colliding with a dump truck while biking in North Vancouver Friday morning.

Mounties said the accident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of St. Andrews Avenue and East 2nd Street.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all responded to the crash, but the 54-year-old cyclist died at the scene.

The resident of North Vancouver has not been publicly identified but police said his family has been notified of his death.

It is not yet known what caused the collision. The driver remained on scene, and police are investigating with the help of a reconstruction team.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Mounties at 604-985-1311.