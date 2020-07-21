VANCOUVER -- A 23-year-old cyclist was killed Monday after a collision with a truck on Lougheed Highway, Ridge Meadows Mounties say.

Police say the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. along the highway near Spilsbury Street. They say the cyclist was going east when she was hit by a grey Ford pickup truck and knocked off her bike.

Witnesses attempted to save the woman, but she died on scene.

Mounties say the driver of the truck, a 37-year-old man from Mission, stayed at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation. Police say they don't believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends who lost a loved one today…we can't imagine what they are experiencing right now," said Const. Julie Klaussner in a news release.

"Please recognize that there are more people on the road, including cyclists, and we want to make sure everyone stays safe."

A stretch of Lougheed Highway was closed for seven hours on Monday and while the road has reopened, police say the investigation is ongoing.