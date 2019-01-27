

CTV Vancouver





There was a large police presence in East Vancouver Sunday evening where witnesses say there has been a shooting.

An employee of a cannabis dispensary on Kingsway near Nanaimo Street at the time told CTV News someone attempted to rob the store shortly before 6 p.m.

The woman who works at Stepping Stone Holistic Living said she was inside at the time, as were some customers.

She said one customer was shot in the leg, but she believes they'll survive. That person was tended to by paramedics, she said.

A number of police officers were at the scene, including a canine team seen searching an alley.

Others were seen going door-to-door, speaking to employees of other businesses in the area.

Officials have not confirmed any details of the incident, nor have they said whether any arrests have been made.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith