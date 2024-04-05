Current Vancouver city councillor wins B.C. NDP nomination

VANCOUVER
    A current Vancouver city councillor has won the B.C. NDP nomination for a provincial riding after the environment minister announced he will not run again.

    Christine Boyle secured the nomination for Vancouver-Little Mountain Thursday after running against former city councillor, Andrea Reimer.

    Boyle said on social media the nomination "is an incredible honour."

    "Thank you all for your support! Your encouragement, and your passion for a fairer, healthier, more affordable B.C. has been so moving," she said.

    Boyle also thanked Reimer, who served as a city councillor for 10 years before she decided not to run again in 2018.

    "I have so much respect for you and your team, who ran a strong, positive, inspiring campaign," Boyle said. "My big regret of this whole race has just been that we can't both win."

    The NDP nomination opened up after Environment Minister George Heyman announced last month he would not be seeking re-election this fall. 

    "I've been lucky enough to be in cabinet and bring forth policies and helped to make a difference. It just felt right," he told the legislature in early March.

    Heyman had endorsed Reimer, saying she's been a part of NDP campaigns for years.

    Reimer said in a statement Thursday night she was "so proud of the community that came together."

    "To my team, I'm so sorry we couldn't pull this out," she said. "We started behind but made up a lot of ground with a fantastic campaign."

    In announcing the nomination, Premier David Eby said in a statement Boyle has been a "tireless champion for everyday people."

    "I know she’ll bring that same energy and compassion to her work for people as a B.C. NDP MLA," he said. "Christine will be a strong addition to our team, and a great representative for people in Vancouver-Little Mountain and the issues they care about."

    B.C.'s next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19. 

