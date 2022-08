Curacao eliminates Vancouver team representing Canada at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -

The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao.

Canada, which beat North Brisbane, Australia 7-0 and Takarazuka, Japan 6-0 earlier at the 75th Little League World Series, then saw the bats go cold in a 10-0 loss to Matamoros, Mexico. The Vancouver squad only had five scattered hits against Curacao.

Lucas Weisser, the starting pitcher for Canada, worked 3.2 innings and had three strikeouts. Unfortunately he issued six walks which allowed Curacao to post some early runs. In fact, Curacao only had five hits in the entire game but scored twice in the first inning and left the bases loaded. They scored two more runs in the third and then let their pitchers and defence steer them home to victory.

Canada had chances to score runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings, but couldn't come up with timely hits, stranding five baserunners.

Curacao plays Wednesday against Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. Curacao started its tournament by beating Nicaragua 2-0, before losing 9-3 to Panama and rebounding with a tense 1-0 win over Italy.

BASELINES: Reangelo Decaster was the winning pitcher. The right-hander lasted four innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out six. Oshondrickson Doran and Davey-Jay Rijke came out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Davey-Jay recorded the final three outs to earn the save. Lucas Weisser had two of Canada's five hits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.