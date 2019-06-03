Cultus Lake Waterpark

BC's #1 Waterpark since 1984!

4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake

Open daily at 9:30am, June 1 - September 2

cultus.com

Cultus Lake Waterpark is BC’s biggest waterpark celebrating 35 years of fun! Enjoy the thrills and excitement of over 18 waterslides, relax in 1 of 5 hot tubs or you can take a soothing float around the Adventure River. There are also acres of green grassy space with over 150 free to use covered picnic tables and when you get hungry, there are 6 food outlets in the park as well as BBQ rentals. With 4 areas designed for children, everyone will enjoy. For some extra fun, checkout 1 of the 3 night sliding events, complete with live bands. Located in the Fraser Valley about an hour’s drive from Vancouver. Open daily at 9:30am, rain or shine, from June 1st to September 2nd.