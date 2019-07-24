Cultus Lake man wanted by Agassiz RCMP
A B.C.-wide warrant of arrest has been issued for Ian Gerald Mountain, seen in this submitted photo.
Mounties in Agassiz are warning the public that a B.C.-wide warrant of arrest has been issued for a Cultus Lake man.
Ian Gerald Mountain, 33, is wanted for possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon with ammunition, driving while prohibited and failure to comply with recognizance.
Mountain is described as an Indigenous man, 5'6" tall and 123 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo with an image of a cross and "RIP" on his left hand.
While they don't indicate where Mountain was last seen, Mounties say anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Aggasiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.