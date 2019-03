It was not the "welcome to Canada" moment that Mahshid Hadi was expecting.

The 27-year-old from Iran, who arrived in Canada as a refugee last year after spending more than four years in Turkey, had locked her bike across the street from the Vancouver Public Library downtown last weekend when it was stolen.

“The bike is much more than what you think, or may imagine,” Hadi told CTV News on Thursday. “It affects my life.”

That’s because it took Hadi two years, while she worked as an ESL teacher, to save enough money to buy it.

It became her main and sometimes only method to get from one place to another, including to poor villages in Turkey where she would teach children English, art, and occasionally, how to ride a two-wheeler.

“This bike meant a lot to me because it carried so many stories with it,” Hadi said, who fled from Iran with her family because she says they were persecuted and their home raided after they converted to Christianity.

“People have been very nice to me,” Hadi said about her new home, “up to now.”

Security footage from Homer Street last Saturday recorded the moment two thieves approached her bike. The video shows one man appearing to cut the lock then riding it away.

After Hadi’s story aired late Thursday, a CTV News viewer named Jim, reached out and said he wanted to help.

“It made me sad,” Jim, who asked not to be further identified. “As a Canadian, the way I raised was you don’t do things like that.”

So CTV contacted Hadi, and unbeknownst to her, arranged for her and Jim to meet.

“That was a very bad thing for a Canadian to do to someone that loved her bike so much,” Jim told Hadi as she looked half-bewildered, half-ready to burst into tears. “So I want to give you this.”

And with that, Jim handed over a 27-speed Trek, complete with a bell, an almost-new bike he said had been gathering dust in his garage for years.

“Can I give you a hug?” Hadi asked.

“Yes!” Jim said, before he laughed heartily.

“What do you did is proof how many good people there are in Canada,” Hadi told him, adding that her new bike would become the next chapter of her story.

“Will you make a promise though?” Jim asked as Hadi jumped onboard for a test ride. “Will you lock it up? Just maybe have a bigger, stronger lock?”

“Sure!” she said, and then laughed.