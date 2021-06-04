VANCOUVER -- CTV News Vancouver has won two prestigious journalism awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

CTV News at Six was named Canada’s best local newscast for a large market, marking the second straight year CTV News Vancouver has taken home the honour.

The station also won the RTDNA Canada award for best live event coverage for its 2020 B.C. election special. CTV News Vancouver received that honour last year as well.

The awards were handed out during a live-streamed gala Thursday.

A full list of award winners can be found on the RTDNA Canada website.

https://rtdnacanada.com/rtdna-canada-2021-awards/