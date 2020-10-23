VANCOUVER -- The CTV News Decision Desk has declared an NDP majority in B.C.'s 2020 election.

The party is poised to push the BC Liberals out of several key ridings, earning a fresh mandate from voters to steer the province's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerns about coronavirus transmission prompted an unprecedented number of British Columbians to vote by mail this year, and Elections BC will need weeks to verify those ballots before delivering a final count.

But the results returned from advanced polls and Saturday's vote are clear: John Horgan's gamble of calling a snap election in the middle of the global crisis paid off.

The NDP leader entered the race with a historically high approval rating, and maintained an advantage in opinion polling over the Liberals' Andrew Wilkinson throughout the campaign.

And the results could rank among the NDP's best in B.C. electoral history. The party's top performance was in 1972, when Dave Barrett led the NDP to win 38 of what were then 55 ridings, or 69 per cent of the legislature.

The CTV News Decision Desk is projecting Horgan's NDP could win as many as 56 of the province's current 87 seats, or 64 per cent.

Former NDP premier Mike Harcourt told CTV News the party's good fortunes are tied, in part, to changing demographics in some traditionally Liberal ridings.

"There's a real change out there, people that are moving into the Fraser Valley for affordable housing. I think the rest of the province is wide open," Harcourt said. "The NDP's starting to do well in the resource areas. It's shifted quite dramatically."

NDP candidates are currently leading in several ridings the Liberals won in 2017, including Chilliwack, Langley and Boundary-Similkameen.

Kelli Paddon is also ahead in Chilliwack-Kent, where incumbent Laurie Throness faced backlash over comments comparing a program of free contraception to eugenics. Liberal candidate Margaret Kunst, who was criticized for voting against a rainbow crosswalk in her community as city councillor, is trailing in the Langley East riding that was held by former deputy premier Rich Coleman for 24 years.

Outgoing NDP cabinet minister Judy Darcy said Saturday's results suggest the socially conservative wing of the BC Liberals has become a liability in parts of the province.

"Many of the candidates in the Liberal Party are associated with that social conservative side of the party, because this party is a big tent," Darcy said. "I think that increasingly there are many elements of the Liberal Party that are out of step with the views of British Columbians on a wide variety of issues, like homophobia and transphobia, (which) we've seen play out in some of those ridings."

This is a developing story and will be updated.