VANCOUVER -- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, CTV News Vancouver's 6 p.m. newscast will be airing over the radio as well.

As of Thursday, CTV News at Six will be simulcast on the AM radio station TSN 1040

The newscast will air immediately after TSN's Sekeres and Price.

This is in addition to all of CTV News Vancouver's newscasts being live-streamed online, which are now available without a login required.

Correction: