Predator Ridge is located in the Okanagan’s Vernon, B.C.

Its amazing to think that with just a few hours' scenic drive from the Lower Mainland you can have two of Canada’s finest golf courses and an ample range of activities at your disposal.

We spent a few days broadcasting on location and had a chance to explore this thriving year-round community.

When it comes to accommodation there are a variety of options to suit your needs. From private cottages to a stay in the lodge you’ll enjoy a taste of home. Your vacation-style rental includes a full kitchen, balcony, fireplace and many other amenities for your comfort.

And you won’t have to leave Rover at home as the resort is pet friendly and your four-legged pal will settle right in.

Once on site you are spoiled for options when it comes to activities to enjoy. Naturally, working on your golf game comes to mind, however there are a plethora of options to fill your stay. From tennis, biking, yoga, pickle ball and hiking to a swim in either the indoor or outdoor pool, there is plenty to keep you moving.

With all the activity you are bound to rev up your appetite. There are several on-site dining options that focus on locally- and responsibly-sourced ingredients whenever possible.

If you’ve forgotten something or you fancy stocking up on midnight snacks, the Commonage Market has you covered.

Predator Ridge boasts being located close to dozens of wineries. The Okanagan is considered as one of the most beautiful wine regions in the world.

There are plenty of lakes to explore nearby whether you enjoy a scenic hike or a ride along the Okanagan Rail Trail. With all of these qualities it can be a great place to call home.

Predator Ridge does offer a unique approach to resort living with their real estate options that come with a side of 2,000-plus hours of sunshine a year.

We had a lot of fun exploring the area and sharing it with our CTV Morning Live viewers. During our broadcast week we also had a contest for people to win a stay for two at Predator Ridge. A big congratulations to all of our winners.

