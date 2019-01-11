We are down to the wire for those that want to purchase a ticket for the Millionaire Lottery.

The deadline is midnight tonight, which means you still have the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes.

There are eight grand prizes to choose from including one of seven luxurious homes or $2.7 million tax free cash.

Most importantly tickets purchased go a long way when it comes to health care right within our community.

Money raised goes directly to the Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Foundation and funds lifesaving research in addition to new medical equipment.

Millionaire Lottery tickets are 2 for $100, 5 for $175, 10 for $250 and 25 for $500.