CTV Day at Grouse Mountain

February 17, 2020

Don't miss a mountain of family fun for CTV Day at Grouse Mountain.

Receive up to 20% off on Family Snow Lift Tickets or up to 40% off Family Mountain Admission.

Some restictions apply. Learn more online at grousemountain.com

Monday, February 17 is Family Day and with lots of things to see and do, it's a perfect time to join us for CTV Day at Grouse Mountain. CTV Morning Live will kickoff the day on location, then watch our weather host live during CTV News at Noon, Five and Six!

Start your morning with a delicious pancake breakfast, benefitting the North Shore Rescue, from the Peak of Vancouver (minimum donation of $5). Throughout the day, there will be opportunities to meet our on-air hosts, enter for a chance to win a scenic ride for two on a helicopter, plus much more!

Tell your friends and family and we'll see you on Family Day!