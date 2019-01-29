

CTV Vancouver

CTV Day at Grouse Mountain

February 18, 2019

Don’t miss a mountain of family fun for CTV Day at Grouse Mountain!

Save 25% on Family Ski/Ride admission or up to 40% off Family Mountain Admission. Some restrictions apply.

February 18th is Family Day, and a perfect time to join us for CTV Day at Grouse Mountain.

CTV Morning Live will start the day on location, then watch our weather hosts live during CTV News at Noon, Five and Six!

PLUS! Chopper 9 will be on location and you can enter for your chance to win a scene ride for two!

Only 15 minutes from Vancouver, Grouse Mountain is the premier destination for not only skiing and boarding but endless other fun like snowshoeing, skating and sliding. www.grousemountain.com

See you Family Day!