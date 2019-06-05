

CTV News Vancouver

CTV Day at Cultus Lake Waterpark

Monday, July 8

9:30am - 7:00pm

Cultus Lake Waterpark is BC’s biggest waterpark with thrills and excitement with over 18 waterslides, 5 hot tubs plus an Adventure River. Celebrating 35 years of fun, Cultus Lake Waterpark is the ultimate summer destination for family fun!

CANNONBALL! Slide into family fun for CTV Day at Cultus Lake Waterpark!

EXCLUSIVE 2 for 1 ADMISSION DISCOUNT on July 8

Download* the FreeCTV Vancouver Weather Watch app on your Apple or Android smartphone

Open the app and click on the Exclusive 2 for 1 Offer

Show the coupon at time of purchase at the ticket window at Cultus Lake Waterpark on CTV Day (Monday, July 8, 2019)

Join us for CTV Day at Cultus Lake Waterpark on Monday, July 8. CTV News Vancouver will be on location with live weather broadcasts during CTV News at Noon, CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six!

Plus Meet ourOn-Air Hosts!

From 11:30am – 1:30pm, CTV Morning Live’s Keri Adams, Jason Pires, Sonia Beeksma, Marke Driesschen and CTV Vancouver’s Ann Luu will be on location taking photos and looking forward to meet you.

How’d you like to soar above it all in a helicopter?

Visit the CTV Community Crew onsite and enter for your chance to win a scenic ride for two on CTV Vancouver’s news gathering helicopter – Chopper 9!

* Alternative no purchase method of entry for those who do not have a smartphone to download the app: Send an email to elise.toplass@bellmedia.ca with Cultus 2 for 1 in the subject line and your name, address, age, ten digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address in the body of the email. Email Requests shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of submission. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.