CTV Day at Christmas Glow in Vancouver
CTV News Vancouver Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:00AM PST Last Updated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:01AM PST
Christmas Glow
November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020
Harbour Convention Centre
760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
glowgardens.com
JOIN US AT CTV DAY AT CHRISTMAS GLOW ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29!
Friday, November 29 is CTV Day at Christmas Glow. Enter Promo Code CTVDAY50 to get an exclusive 50% admission discount. Then bring a new unwrapped toy for Toy Mountain for your admission and join CTV on location for CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six. Toy Mountain supports the Salvation Army. We hope to make this Christmas a happy one for children in our community. All donations collected will be delivered to Toy Mountain at Guildford Town Centre on Dec. 5 & 6.