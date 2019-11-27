Christmas Glow

November 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020

Harbour Convention Centre

760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

glowgardens.com

JOIN US AT CTV DAY AT CHRISTMAS GLOW ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29!

Friday, November 29 is CTV Day at Christmas Glow. Enter Promo Code CTVDAY50 to get an exclusive 50% admission discount. Then bring a new unwrapped toy for Toy Mountain for your admission and join CTV on location for CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six. Toy Mountain supports the Salvation Army. We hope to make this Christmas a happy one for children in our community. All donations collected will be delivered to Toy Mountain at Guildford Town Centre on Dec. 5 & 6.