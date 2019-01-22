The Crown began its final arguments Tuesday afternoon in the trial of a B.C. woman accused of killing her daughter.

Prosecutor Chris McPherson argued that the accused meant to cause the death of her daughter, regardless of whether she was impaired, under stress or dealing with mental health issues at the time.

Lisa Batstone is charged with second-degree murder following the death of her eight-year-old daughter Teagan in 2014.

The girl's body was found in the back of a vehicle in South Surrey, and her mother was arrested the next day. Officials say Teagan was smothered.

Lawyers representing Lisa do not argue that the mother didn't play a role in Teagan's death, but say there's no way to improve intent.

Instead of second-degree murder, they're trying to convince a judge to find Lisa guilty of manslaughter.

Her lawyers say Lisa's mental state at the time was unclear, and that she may have been aggravated by stress and mental disorder. She had consumed alcohol and prescription medication at the same time, they said.

Earlier in the trial, the Crown argued Teagan's death was partially motivated by Lisa's hatred of her ex-husband, with whom she shared custody of their daughter.

Defence rejected that motive, saying there is no proof she hated her ex more than she loved her daughter.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber