

CTV Vancouver





Crown lawyers are arguing that three men convicted in the 2015 swarming death of Luka Gordic should sentenced as adults.

Security was tight in a Vancouver courtroom Wednesday as those responsible for the 19-year-old's death appeared before a judge.

The Crown started its arguments with a young man convicted of second-degree murder.

If he's sentenced as an adult, he will face an automatic life sentence and would have to serve at least seven years in prison before he'd be allowed to apply for parole.

For youths convicted of the same offence, the maximum prison term is four years with a three-year community supervision order.

The other two men were convicted of manslaughter when the verdicts were handed down in October. None of the three can be identified because they were all only 17 at the time of the attack.

There have been several heated moments in and out of the courtroom during the trial, during which the court heard that Gordic died in Whistler over the 2015 May long weekend after he was kicked and punched by a group of as many as 15 people.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the 19-year-old collapsing after the incident. Based on that footage, Justice Terence Schultes said it appeared the attack had unfolded in as little as 17 seconds.

One of the three men awaiting sentencing is responsible for delivering the fatal blow: a stab wound directly to Gordic’s heart.

Emotions ran high throughout the trial, with arguments breaking out between the families of the victim and the accused. Sheriffs took to separating the families inside and barred phones from being used while in court.

Even after the verdicts, Gordic's family and friends had harsh words for the accused. Some shouted at the convicted killers and their families, and banged on the glass separating the trio from the general seating area.

Immediately following the convictions, the Crown announced it would push for the men to be tried as adults.

"When the events happened, they were very close to being adults, and it's also a reflection of the seriousness of the charge," said Crown counsel Henry Reiner at the time.

"It's fairly standard when you have a murder and a manslaughter."

Arvin Golic, who was 18 at the time, was convicted of manslaughter in June in a separate trial. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

At the time of sentencing, Gordic's family just walked out of the courtroom, but outside, they told reporters they were devastated by the length of the sentence.

"What the hell kind of system is this? It makes you sick," the victim's father said.

Of the three still facing sentencing, Mitch Gordic said he hopes they're given "many years in jail."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim