Crown's opening statement delayed again in Ibrahim Ali murder trial

After three days of the high-profile murder trial of a man accused of killing a Burnaby, B.C. teen, the jury has yet to hear the Crown’s opening statement.

Ibrahim Ali, who is accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby in 2017 pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder on the opening day of the trial last Wednesday.

The victim can not be identified due to a publication ban.

Following the arraignment, Justice Lance Bernard sent the jury home, telling them that a matter needed to be dealt with without them present, and asked them to return the next day.

However, on Thursday they were called into the courtroom and notified by Bernard that Ali would not be present before being asked to return Tuesday.

But when the group of 14 was called in, they were once again sent home.

“I again begin by apologizing for keeping you waiting this morning,” Bernard told them.

“I can't explain why, other than – despite efforts to keep this matter moving forward – things have arisen that have to be dealt with in your absence,” Bernard continued.

CTV News is unable to disclose what’s held up the proceedings because of a publication ban.

The victim was last seen alive on surveillance video from a Tim Hortons just hours before her body was found in Central Park.

Ali was arrested and charged with her murder 14 months later. He was 28 years old at the time of the victim's death and has no previous criminal record.

The jury has been instructed to return Thursday afternoon.